Usual (USUAL) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Usual (USUAL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Usual has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Usual token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Usual has a total market cap of $38.52 million and $8.57 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Usual alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,297.06 or 0.99674873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Profile

Usual’s total supply is 1,555,116,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,552,095,719 tokens. The official website for Usual is usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,555,053,393.59338904 with 1,552,032,787.37892076 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.02458088 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $8,816,100.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Usual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Usual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Usual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.