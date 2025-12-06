MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $525.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MongoDB from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.39.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.62 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $419.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,051,316 shares in the company, valued at $431,039,560. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.13, for a total value of $271,666.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,474.71. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $31,450,450. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2,825.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

