Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Argan makes up about 0.9% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Argan worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Argan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Argan in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.20.

Argan Stock Down 12.4%

AGX opened at $312.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.87. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.02 and a fifty-two week high of $399.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 13.11%.Argan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,864.82. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.37, for a total transaction of $3,093,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,626.22. The trade was a 32.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111 in the last three months. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

