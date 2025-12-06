Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of RTX by 28,295.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

RTX opened at $171.16 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

