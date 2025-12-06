Idaho Trust Co Sells 1,408 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Idaho Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 29.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $390.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.79 and a 200 day moving average of $311.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

