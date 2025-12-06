Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

