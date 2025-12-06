Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,176,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.