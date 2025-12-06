Head-To-Head Analysis: Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) versus Its Rivals

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Proficient Auto Logistics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 492 1495 1599 96 2.35

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -3.12% -1.44% -0.95% Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 2.40% -215.54% -0.67%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics’ peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million -$8.48 million -469.00 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors $6.64 billion $179.07 million -15.10

Proficient Auto Logistics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics peers beat Proficient Auto Logistics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

