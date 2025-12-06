SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,009.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $918.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $809.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

