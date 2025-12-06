Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $61,729.10 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $61,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,531.40. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Barry Ticho sold 3,662 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $114,767.08.

On Thursday, December 4th, Barry Ticho sold 1,696 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $52,355.52.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 2,006 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,738.68.

On Monday, November 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $30.87 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

