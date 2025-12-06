Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,917 Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CW stock opened at $543.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $612.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.32.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.