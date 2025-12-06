Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,768 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 543,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $718.36 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $800.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $650.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

