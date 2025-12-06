Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $603.27 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $607.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total transaction of $5,714,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,692,062.40. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

