SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $4.42 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 519.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 219,313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 162,292 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 603,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 464,570 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 4.26%.The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

