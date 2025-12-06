Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 22.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

