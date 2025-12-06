John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.900-4.350 EPS.

NYSE:WLY opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

