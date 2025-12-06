Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.6%

EXPD stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $151.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

