Lift Dollar (USDL) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Lift Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lift Dollar has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lift Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,297.06 or 0.99674873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar launched on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 3,026,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,220,856 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 3,026,987.44275171 with 5,220,856.21864171 in circulation. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99888798 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

