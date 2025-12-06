Parcl (PRCL) Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Parcl has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $967.25 thousand worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parcl token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parcl has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

