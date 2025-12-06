GOHOME Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $63.27 Million (GOHOME)

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. GOHOME has a total market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GOHOME has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One GOHOME token can currently be bought for approximately $126.56 or 0.00141270 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GOHOME Profile

GOHOME launched on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 126.89466423 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,037,991.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOHOME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GOHOME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

