Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,100 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $51.24 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.