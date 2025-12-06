World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.70 Billion

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One World Liberty Financial USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges. World Liberty Financial USD has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $280.33 million worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Liberty Financial USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Liberty Financial USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,297.06 or 0.99674873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

World Liberty Financial USD Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 2,698,942,184 tokens. The official website for World Liberty Financial USD is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 2,697,711,039.70119346. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99936902 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 726 active market(s) with $276,143,387.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Liberty Financial USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Liberty Financial USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Liberty Financial USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Liberty Financial USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.