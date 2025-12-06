New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manpreet Khaira sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $748,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,770.58. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $8,597,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,668,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,491,983.52. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 959,371 shares of company stock worth $147,090,265. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.31. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 2.63.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.85.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

