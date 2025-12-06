Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 417,124 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,124 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.53% of Insmed worth $112,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,889.56. This represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $5,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,434. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,650 shares of company stock valued at $41,063,785. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

