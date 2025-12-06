REVOX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $338.69 Thousand (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, REVOX has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One REVOX token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVOX has a total market capitalization of $497.79 thousand and approximately $338.69 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About REVOX

REVOX was first traded on May 31st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai. The official website for REVOX is www.revox.ai. The official message board for REVOX is readonofficial.medium.com.

REVOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,716,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.0002545 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $333,673.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

