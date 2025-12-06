Gradium (GRD) Price Reaches $2.30

Gradium (GRD) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Gradium has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Gradium has a total market cap of $801.15 thousand and approximately $14.91 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gradium token can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00002565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,297.06 or 0.99674873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gradium

Gradium’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx. Gradium’s official website is gradium.org.

Gradium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 2.29884258 USD and is down -16.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gradium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gradium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

