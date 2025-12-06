Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 918,599 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,599 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of Invitation Home worth $88,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,992,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after buying an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $148,870,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4,762.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,556.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,478 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. Invitation Home has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

