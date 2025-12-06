Comparing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) & BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) and BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and BeOne Medicines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $491.73 million 5.88 $163.89 million $1.72 13.68 BeOne Medicines $3.81 billion 10.05 -$644.79 million $0.51 633.14

Profitability

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeOne Medicines. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeOne Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and BeOne Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 37.63% 39.24% 34.21% BeOne Medicines 1.38% 5.52% 3.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of BeOne Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of BeOne Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and BeOne Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 2 3.00 BeOne Medicines 1 1 12 0 2.79

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.83%. BeOne Medicines has a consensus price target of $365.79, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BeOne Medicines.

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeOne Medicines has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats BeOne Medicines on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis and spinal muscular atrophy type. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.