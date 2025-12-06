Marshall Wace LLP Has $75.67 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.62% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $75,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.14.

In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,490,496.05. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock worth $3,382,052 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $327.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $335.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

