Reviewing Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) and Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Square Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and Bitdeer Technologies Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Square Technologies $12.20 million 4.56 $400,000.00 ($0.05) -11.01 Bitdeer Technologies Group $349.78 million 7.15 -$599.15 million ($5.63) -2.10

Victory Square Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Victory Square Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitdeer Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Square Technologies -28.04% -110.79% -52.81% Bitdeer Technologies Group -115.59% -91.31% -28.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Square Technologies and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Square Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bitdeer Technologies Group 1 0 12 0 2.85

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 156.84%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Victory Square Technologies.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Victory Square Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Square Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education. The company formerly known as Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. and changed its name to Victory Square Technologies Inc. in June 2017. It prefers to take minority investment in the companies. Victory Square Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an additional office in Lewes, Delaware.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

