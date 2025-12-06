Ailey (ALE) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Ailey (ALE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Ailey has a total market capitalization of $139.97 million and $337.14 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ailey token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ailey has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ailey Token Profile

Ailey launched on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official message board is twitter.com/aileyverse. Ailey’s official website is myailey.com. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse.

Buying and Selling Ailey

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 428,020,833.33333333 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.4306013 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $336,432.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ailey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ailey using one of the exchanges listed above.

