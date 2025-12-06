Head to Head Comparison: Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) versus Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 213.49, indicating that its stock price is 21,249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 1.14 -$14.09 million ($0.17) -2.88 Assure $149,000.00 0.01 -$26.08 million ($56.12) 0.00

This table compares Biotricity and Assure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats Assure on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

