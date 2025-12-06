SoSoValue (SOSO) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One SoSoValue token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. SoSoValue has a total market cap of $155.49 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SoSoValue has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SoSoValue alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89,297.06 or 0.99674873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SoSoValue Profile

SoSoValue was first traded on January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. SoSoValue’s official website is sosovalue.com. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto.

Buying and Selling SoSoValue

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,766,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.56631596 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $11,123,950.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoSoValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoSoValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SoSoValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoSoValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.