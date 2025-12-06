Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 15,071 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSP opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

