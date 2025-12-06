Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vance Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 179,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IWO stock opened at $331.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.68. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $337.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

