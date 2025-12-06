Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $515,000 Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 200,449 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,279,000 after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

