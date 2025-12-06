Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY Position Trimmed by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,500 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for about 1.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Thryv worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,010.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 786,445 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 415,282 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 585,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 444,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 119,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $5.91 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Thryv had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. William Blair downgraded shares of Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 25,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,610.32. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

