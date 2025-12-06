SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Stock Holdings Increased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $26.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

