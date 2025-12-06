Long Pond Capital LP Makes New Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,000. M/I Homes accounts for 0.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 90.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in M/I Homes by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $133.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.45). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

