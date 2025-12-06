Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Buys 7,565 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCIT opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.3223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.