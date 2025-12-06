Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 44,721 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,721 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $221.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

