Long Pond Capital LP Has $54.43 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,769 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 3.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.47% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $54,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,888.70. This represents a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

HGV stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

