Aldo John Pagliari Sells 3,091 Shares of Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.80, for a total value of $1,071,958.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,126.40. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SNA opened at $346.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $365.78.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter worth $434,938,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,892,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,973,000 after buying an additional 547,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter valued at about $168,010,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 54.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,793,000 after acquiring an additional 239,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,850,000 after acquiring an additional 216,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

