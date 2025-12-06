StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $630.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.63 and a 200 day moving average of $574.73. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.