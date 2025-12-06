Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.04 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,669,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $468,203,000 after acquiring an additional 849,391 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $561,817,000 after purchasing an additional 406,073 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,172. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $177.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

