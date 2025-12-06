Long Pond Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.66% of Kilroy Realty worth $26,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Barclays reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

