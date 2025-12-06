Long Pond Capital LP Has $128.65 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,492 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels comprises about 8.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.97% of Hyatt Hotels worth $128,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $36,229,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $24,500,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,800,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,578,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,631,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $8,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. This trade represents a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,836. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $155.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

