Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,392,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.66% of Edison International worth $329,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Edison International by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the second quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,279 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Edison International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 266,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.