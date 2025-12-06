Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,273,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,449,000 after purchasing an additional 211,962 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,952,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $66.67 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

