Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,799,687 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,799,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.41% of CF Industries worth $359,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 926.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,061,000 after acquiring an additional 724,329 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $63,104,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 492,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.0%

CF stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 20.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

